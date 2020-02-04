The dust has not settled in the Hawkeye State after the Democratic Party failed to tally the results of the Iowa caucuses. The campaign behind Vermont Sen. Bernard Sanders’ bid for the White House has issued its own “unofficial” report of who won the preliminary bout.

“Last night was a bad night for democracy, for the Democratic Party, and for the people of Iowa,” said campaign manager Faiz Shakir in an open letter to Mr. Sanders’ fans on Tuesday.

“In the interest of full transparency as we wait for the Iowa Democratic Party to release results, we want to share the numbers that we have at this moment,” he said.

“Our internal results sent to us by precinct captains around the state indicate that with close to 60% of the vote in, we have a comfortable lead. Our numbers also show Pete Buttigieg is currently in second, followed by Elizabeth Warren, then Amy Klobuchar and Joe Biden,” Mr. Shakir noted in the message.

“Let me reiterate that these are unofficial results, but we wanted to share them to let you know we feel very good about where we are at right now as we head to New Hampshire,” he said, also adding a plea for supporters to contribute $2.70 to the campaign.

“It is simply unacceptable that the Iowa Democratic Party cannot release votes in a timely way, so we will continue to update you with our numbers as we await a final, official result. But again, we feel very good about where we are right now, and you should, too,” Mr. Shakir advised.

