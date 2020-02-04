Sen. Bernard Sanders struck an optimistic note Monday night, predicting that once the final results out of the Iowa caucuses will show he has performed “very, very, well” in the state.

Mr. Sanders and his rivals all were able to declare victory because no one knew the final results thanks to the Iowa Democratic Party’s failure in reporting the caucus results.

“At some point the results will be announced. And when those results are announced I have a good feeling we will be doing very, very, well here in Iowa,” Mr. Sanders said in Des Moines. “The message that Iowa has sent to the nation is a message shared by the American people — that we want a government that represents all of us, not just wealthy campaign contributors and the one percent.”

Mr. Sanders has been surging in the polls here and was thought to be on his way to a strong finish. But the messy ending to the race threatened to steal some of the momentum that a winner would typically carry out of the state.

Mr. Sanders now heads to New Hampshire, where he is leading in the polls.

