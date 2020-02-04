Sen. Bernard Sanders on Tuesday pushed back against attempts to cast doubt on the pending results out of Iowa, saying it is “unfair” for his rivals to try to do so.

“I think we should all be disappointed in the inability of the party to come up with timely results, but we are not casting aspersions on the votes that are being counted,” Mr. Sanders of Vermont told reporters on his campaign plane. “There is no excuse for not having results last night, but that doesn’t mean to say the votes, that the totals that come in, will be inaccurate. I think that is an unfair thing to try to do.”

Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden’s campaign said Tuesday that the “integrity of the process is tinged.”

The general consensus has been that Mr. Sanders was poised for a strong finish in Iowa. The strength of Mr. Biden’s performance in Iowa was much more in doubt.

