NASHUA, N.H. — Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden’s campaign on Tuesday cast doubt on the integrity of the Iowa caucus results, which have been long delayed due to technical glitches.

“Look, the integrity of the process is tinged,” said Symone Sanders, a top adviser to the Biden campaign. “We implore the Iowa Democratic Party to check, check again and check a third time on their data to make sure the numbers are accurate.”

Mr. Biden, a front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination, said he performed well in Iowa as far as can be determined from reports from campaign staff at caucus sites.

He recently gained traction in polls in Iowa after struggling there for months. The caucus would have been a key test of his campaign heading into the first-in-the-nation primary Feb 11. in New Hampshire.

