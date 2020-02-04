ANKENY, Iowa — The company behind the app that led to the delay in reporting caucus results in Iowa was established by alums of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

News outlets reported that the faulty app was developed by Shadow Inc., a technology group co-founded by Gerard Niemira and Krista Davis — both of whom worked for Ms. Clinton’s 2016 campaign.

“We are campaign and technology veterans who have built and implemented technology at Hillary for America, Obama for America, Google, Kiva, Apple, the AFL-CIO and the DNC,” the group’s website says. “Our passion is to create a permanent advantage for progressive campaigns and causes through technology.”

Troy Price, chair of the Iowa Democrats, said Tuesday that a coding error prevented precinct chairs across the state from transmitting their results to the state party.

As a result, local leaders from a number of the more than 1,600 caucus sites had to phone in their results, clogging up the phone lines and leading to a delay in releasing the raw vote and delegate tabulations.

Mr. Niemira’s slogan on his Twitter account is, ironically, “Make it happen.”

In a since-deleted blog post from January 2019, Mr. Niemira said Shadow would “aim to give campaigns, state parties, advocacy groups, PACs and others a way to manage all of this data in one place in a way that users of all levels can act like experts.”

In an April 2019 Wired.com story about the Democratic National Committee’s efforts to fix its crumbling data operations, Mr. Niemira was quoted as saying he inherited a “s–show” from the DNC in 2016 while working for the Clinton campaign. The story described a $5 million project by the DNC to build a more stable data platform that wouldn’t require its own servers.

The article stated that Mr. Niemira “believes it’s critical for Democrats to build tools that the average field staffer can access easily.”

“In order to be successful in 2020 and beyond, we have to figure out a way to get low-skill users to be able to pull this data around the ecosystem,” Mr. Niemira said in the story.

Campaign finance reports filed with the Federal Election Commission show that former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s campaign had paid Shadow Inc. $42,500 for “software rights and subscriptions” and that former Vice President Joseph R. Biden paid the group $1,225 for “text messaging.”

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, meanwhile, paid the group $35,000 for services for her short-lived presidential campaign, and the Nevada Demcoratic Party paid them $58,000 last year for “technology services.”

• Dave Boyer contributed from Washington.

