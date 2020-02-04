PARSONS, Kan. (AP) - A convicted rapist and kidnapper has escaped from a sexual predator treatment program in southeast Kansas, authorities say.

The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services said 58-year-old Randy Eugene Snodgrass ran away Monday while being taken to Parsons State Hospital and Training Center, where he was a resident in the sexual predator treatment program. A state hospital staffer was injured during the escape and received treatment at another hospital, the Wichita Eagle reports.

The state agency said Snodgrass is considered armed and dangerous. No further details were released.

Snodgrass is on parole after being convicted of rape, aggravated sodomy, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault in Douglas County. Kansas Department of Corrections records show the crimes happened in 1990.

“The priority for us right now is the safety of our hospital staff and of the general public,” Laura Howard, the department secretary, said in a statement. “Officials at the hospital are working very closely with local law enforcement to ensure this resident is apprehended quickly and without further incident.”

Snodgrass was paroled to Labette County in December after spending four years in prison following a parole violation. He was first paroled in August 2013 after being held in prison since 1991.

