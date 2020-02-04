By - Associated Press - Tuesday, February 4, 2020

PHOENIX (AP) - A Feb. 13 detention hearing is scheduled in Phoenix for Iraqi man accused of leading an al-Qaida group that killed two police officers during 2006 in Fallujah.

Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri was arrested last week in Arizona as part of an extradition request made by the Iraqi government, which charged the 42-year-old with murder in the shooting deaths 14 years ago.

Ahmed has been in the United States since 2008 and ran an Arizona driving school.

Court records unsealed Monday reveal details of the two attacks in which armed men who were wearing masks jumped out of cars, fired on the officers and fled.

Ahmed’s attorney, Jami Johnson, has questioned the motivations of the informants who implicated her client in the crimes.

