William Evanina, head of U.S. counterintelligence, said Tuesday that the intelligence community had a terrible 2019 hampered by turncoats from within and outside of government.

The National Counterintelligence and Security Center head told a gathering of cybersecurity professionals that insider threats posed the greatest risk for Americans and previewed a new counterintelligence strategy to be unveiled by the federal government on Monday.

“We had a horrible year last year in 2019, with indictments, arrests, convictions of clearance-holders as well as arrests, indictments, convictions of non-traditional collectors in the private sector — theft of intellectual property and trade secrets,” Mr. Evanina said at a meeting of the Institute for Critical Infrastructure technology. “It was not a good year for industry nor the government.”

Mr. Evanina said China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea are sabotaging, stealing, and surveilling America’s critical infrastructure, incident command systems, and data. He added that insider threats are “constantly damaging our intellectual property and trade secrets” but he thinks people have grown “numb” to foreign countries’ attacks.

Mr. Evanina said the federal government would unveil on Monday a new counterintelligence strategy authorized by President Trump that attempts to fundamentally change Americans’ perspective on who has the authority and responsibility for thwarting enemies’ intelligence-collection efforts.

“[W]e are going to then take a look at a whole of nation approach, a whole of society approach to what we believe are true to our values, our laws, our morals, what we believe to be true about the fundamental nature of our country,” Mr. Evanina said of the new plan. “From election security to foreign influence, economic security to critical infrastructure, we are going to look at everything and say it is no longer a government-just issue—it’s everyone’s issue.”

Mr. Evanina said the political noise dominating the news has distracted from critical threats and cited recent breaches in industry organizations and academia, such as at Harvard University. Last week, the Justice Department charged the head of Harvard’s chemistry and biology department, Charles Lieber, with making false statements about his participation in a Chinese effort to recruit foreign researchers.

By raising Americans’ awareness of what modern counterintelligence looks like, Mr. Evanina said the government is aiming to better prepare people outside government to defend themselves against foreign adversaries.

“We are still the land of awesomeness, we make amazing things,” Mr. Evanina said. “It can’t just be the old guns, gates, badges and the person who’s in charge of making sure our computers work. It has to be a wider net of understanding.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.