President Trump dramatically awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to conservative talk-radio icon Rush Limbaugh during Tuesday night’s State of the Union speech.

The president gave the award one day after Mr. Limbaugh announced on his top-rated program he had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

“Here tonight is a special man, someone beloved by millions of Americans, who just received a Stage 4 advanced cancer diagnosis. This is not good news, but what is good news is that he is the greatest fighter and winner that you will ever meet: Rush Limbaugh, thank you for your decades of tireless devotion to our country,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Limbaugh was in the box of first lady Melania Trump and received the first of two standing ovations upon being introduced to the House chamber and aimed a fist-bump gesture at the president.

Then came the showman’s moment.

“Rush, in recognition of all that you have done for our nation, the millions of people a day that you speak to and that you inspire, and all of the incredible work that you have done for charity, I am proud to announce tonight that you will be receiving our country’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom,” Mr. Trump said.

“I will now ask the first lady of the United States to present you with the honor,” he said.

Mr. Limbaugh looked shocked and began tearing up, his hands over his mouth. Mrs. Trump then stood and put the medal around the talk-radio star’s neck.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, sat unmoved during the whole sequence and offered no applause.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.