President Trump said Tuesday that he was the only winner in the Iowa caucuses, saying technical problems with the Democratic Party’s vote reporting shows they’re not qualified to run the country.

“The Democrat Caucus is an unmitigated disaster,” the president tweeted. “Nothing works, just like they ran the Country. Remember the 5 Billion Dollar Obamacare Website, that should have cost 2% of that. The only person that can claim a very big victory in Iowa last night is ‘Trump.’ “

The Democratic results still were not ready Tuesday morning due to glitches in the reporting system. Candidates were shifting to New Hampshire without knowing who won in Iowa.

The president won the GOP caucus easily with a strong turnout.

