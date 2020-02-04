The highly anticipated encounter between President Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was chilly, with the president ignoring her outstretched hand at the start of his annual State of the Union speech.

The president came face-to-face with Mrs. Pelosi on the House speaker’s rostrum as he prepared to deliver his annual State of the Union address. The speaker, clad in a white suit, clapped as Mr. Trump made his way through the chamber to thunderous applause.

The president handed copies of his speech to Vice President Mike Pence and to Mrs. Pelosi, who held out her hand to shake. But Mr. Trump turned away from her, and Mrs. Pelosi was left with an awkward expression.

The two hadn’t spoken since they traded insults at a testy White House meeting in mid-October and she walked out.

Since then, Mrs. Pelosi led the House impeachment of the president in December, and said the action will forever stain him.

The president said last month that Mrs. Pelosi “will go down as the absolute worst Speaker of the House in U.S. history!”

Rep. Jackie Speier, California Democrat, immediately took to Twitter to suggest the snub was a demonstration of Mr. Trump’s hatred for women.

“The President of the United States just refused to shake @SpeakerPelosi’s hand at the opening of #SOTU. Once again he has shown his disdain for women, especially powerful women,” she tweeted.

• Alex Swoyer contributed to this report.

