The Trump administration said Tuesday it is working with a New York pharmaceutical company to develop a potential treatment to the novel coronavirus that has now sickened over 20,000 people and killed 425 on mainland China, exceeding its death toll from the SARS outbreak in 2003.

The Health and Human Services Department said its attempt to develop antibodies is an expansion of an existing collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., a company based in Tarrytown.

“Emerging infectious diseases can present serious threats to our nation’s health security,” said Rick Bright, director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA. “Working as public-private partners like we have with Regeneron since 2014, we can move rapidly to respond to new global health threats.”

They are trying to develop monoclonal antibodies that bind to proteins in the novel coronavirus, reducing its ability to infect human cells.

Regeneron has an antibody-producing technology, called VelocSuite, that showed promise in treating Ebola amid in the Democratic Republic of Congo and combatting Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, or MERS.

Also, various government agencies, including the Department of Defense, are taking stock of potential vaccines, treatments and diagnostics in the public and private sectors, especially ones developed against MERS and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), to see if they can be leveraged against the new threat, officials said.

The novel coronavirus appeared in December and has been traced back to a live-animal market in Wuhan, China.

The 425 deaths reported on mainland China exceed the roughly 350 killed there by SARS during the famous 2002-2003 outbreak centered in eastern Asia.

Hong Kong recently reported its first death from the new coronavirus, and more than 20 countries beyond China have reported cases, including 11 in the U.S.

Nearly two-thirds of Americans say the coronavirus is a “real threat” while slightly more than a quarter say it’s been blown out of proportion, according to a Marist/NPR poll.

About three in five people say the U.S. government is doing enough to combat the disease, and while people are more likely than not to say they’re concern about its spread in the U.S. — 56% to 43% — people are more likely to say they’re not concerned the virus will spread in their own community, at 55% versus 44% who show some concern.

Only 1% of those polled said they’ve changed travel plans because of the virus.

