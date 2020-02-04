MAGNOLIA, Ark. (AP) - Two people were found dead Monday in a car fire in south Arkansas and authorities have launched a homicide investigation, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said.

The fire was reported at about 12:30 p.m. Monday in a rural area of Columbia County, the Banner-News reported. Kelly Blair, a criminal investigator with the sheriff’s office, said authorities are investigating the deaths as homicides but he would not provide further details, including a cause of death.

Arkansas State Police and the Magnolia Police Department assisted in the investigation, the newspaper reported.

No names have been released.

