An Iowa Democratic caucusgoer tried to rescind her support for presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg when she discovered the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is gay, according to a video clip Tuesday.

A woman with a pin labelling her a “precinct captain” for the Buttigieg campaign is speaking with another woman with a Buttigieg sticker and also a bright green pin suggesting support for Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

“So are you saying that he has a same-sex partner?” the second woman asks incredulously.

“Yes,” replies the Buttigieg worker.

“Well, then I don’t want anybody like that in the White House,” the woman says, requesting the return of her caucus card.

Although the Buttigieg organizer appears willing to help, she also urges the woman to reconsider her opposition to a gay candidate.

But the woman says Mr. Buttigieg “better read the Bible.”

Mr. Buttigieg announced he was gay in 2015. In 2018 he married Chasten Glezman, who took Mr. Buttigieg’s surname.

While the Iowa caucus results have been marred by multiple issues with reporting and tabulating, Mr. Buttigieg was claiming victory based on partial returns released by the state party Tuesday afternoon.

