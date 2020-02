Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner immediately greeted Rush Limbaugh when they entered the House Chamber Tuesday night.

Mr. Limbaugh is sitting front row for President Trump’s State of the Union in the same box as the first family.

The president wants to give the President Medal of Freedom to conservative talk-radio icon Rush Limbaugh, according to multiple reports.

The news came the day after Mr. Limbaugh announced he was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.