An Arizona man was indicted in October for threatening to kill Rep. Adam Schiff in an expletive-laden voicemail left with the California Democrat’s Washington office, according to recently unsealed court documents.



Jan Peter Meister, a registered sex offender with a lengthy criminal history, is charged with making interstate threats and being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, the court filing revealed.



An October search of Meister’s residence turned up a loaded .380 caliber handgun, a 9mm handgun and an American Tactical Rifle along with 700 rounds of ammunition.



He has pleaded not guilty to both charges and is scheduled to stand trial on March 9. If convicted, he faces a five-year sentence for the threat and a 10-year sentence for the gun charge.



Prosecutors say Meister left the threatening voicemail on Oct. 1 as the House impeachment began heating up.



“Yeah, go f— your mother, you son of a b— cause I’m gonna f—ing blow your brains out you f—ing piece of sh— mother, f—, you’re a f—ing piece of sh—,” Meister allegedly said, according to a Justice Department filing.



“Yeah watch. I’m gonna f— your a—hole you piece of sh— son of a b—. Yeah come get me. I guarantee I’ll f— your brains out,’ the message continued.



When federal agents arrived to arrest Meister on October 25, he allegedly cursed at them and said, “F— Adam Schiff,” even though police had not mentioned the congressman’s name, according to the court filing.



Investigators also “noted a strong odor of alcohol emanating” from Meister, court records say.



During his interview with police, Meister reportedly apologized for making the call and said he reacted to a segment on Fox News.



“Meister responded that he watches Fox News and likely was upset at something he saw on the news,” an interview summary filed with the court said. “He stated that he strongly dislikes the Democrats and feels they are to blame for the country’s political issues. Meister stated that he likely Goggled [sic] the congressman’s office number to make the call.”



Meister’s attorney said his client was drunk at the time of the call and had no intention of harming Mr. Schiff.



“Mr. Meister is charged with making a drunken phone call in which he threatened a United States congressman. Although serious, the congressman lived in Washington, D.C, and Mr. Meister lives in a trailer in Tuscon,” he said in a filing. “Mr. Meister has no ties to Washington or the ability to travel there and there is little evidence that he could have carried out his alleged threat,



The threat was revealed in a pretrial detention memo. Federal prosecutors are asking the judge to detain Meister ahead of his trial.



Meister’s rap sheet includes a 1989 rape conviction in Maryland, along with convictions for an unknown sex offense, DUI and assault in 2000 and disorderly conduct in 2001. He is also a registered sex offender in Arizona.

