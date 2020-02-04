BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A man has been charged with stealing $697,000 from a scholarship fund for caddies at one of Michigan’s most exclusive golf clubs, authorities said Tuesday.

Problems were discovered last summer during a review of the Oakland Hills Caddie Scholarship Trust, the Oakland County sheriff’s office said.

Craig Maass, 60, was president of the trust. He was charged last week with six counts of embezzlement and remains in jail on a $700,000 bond.

The name of his lawyer wasn’t immediately known.

“The Oakland Hills Caddie Scholarship Trust has awarded over $1 million in the last 40 years to young caddies to help with their education,” the sheriff’s office said. “The fund raises money by donations from members of the Oakland Hills Country Club.”

