QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A north Philadelphia man has been ordered to stand trial in the shooting deaths of two men at a suburban campground last fall.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that a district judge in Bucks County on Tuesday held 41-year-old Miles Jones for trial and scheduled an arraignment in county court in March.

Prosecutors say an Oct. 10 argument at an annual get-together at Homestead Campground in West Rockhill Township ended in the shooting deaths of 41-year-old Eric Braxton and 46-year-old Arthur Hill.

Defense attorney Ken Hone contended that the shootings were in self defense. But Deputy District Attorney Edward Louka argued that Jones acted “with murder on his mind.”

