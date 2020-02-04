WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - A New Jersey man who admitted to creating fake residency documents to get Delaware State University students in-state tuition has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in federal prison, prosecutors said.

Stephen Williams, 35, a Delaware State graduate from Neptune Township, pleaded guilty in May to one count of bribery for his role in the admissions scheme. He was sentenced Friday.

Prosecutors said Williams orchestrated a scheme that collected approximately $70,000 from students from 2013 to 2017. It is unclear how much Williams profited, but officials said the estimated cost to the university exceeded $3 million.

After receiving the money, Williams created forged residency documents and gave them to his co-defendant, associate registrar Crystal Martin. Martin then made the residency changes in the university’s computer system.

Martin pleaded guilty in April. She has not been sentenced yet.

