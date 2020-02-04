DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Two men have been arrested on suspicion of killing two brothers and a teenage friend at a southeast Des Moines duplex.

Police said in a news release Tuesday that Emmanuel Totaye Jr., 19, and Daishawn Gills, 20, are charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one of robbery. Polk County court records don’t list the names of lawyers who could comment for them.

Items belonging to the victims were found at the residences of both suspects, police said.

The three bodies were found at the duplex around 11:20 p.m. Thursday. Those killed were identified as Devonte Swanks, 19, and Malachi Swanks, 16; and a friend, Thayne Wright, 15. All lived in Des Moines.

