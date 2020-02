House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stood up immediately following President Trump’s State of the Union address and ripped up the pages of his speech on camera as the president began to exit the podium.

The move followed an awkward exchange at the start of the night where Mrs. Pelosi extended her hand for a handshake, but the president snubbed her.

Both jabs caught the attention of social media users, where the exchanges began tending on Twitter.

