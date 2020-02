JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. (AP) - Lt. Gen. Randy A. George is now commander of America’s First Corps at Joint Base-Lewis McChord.

George on Tuesday succeeded Lt. Gen. Gary J. Volesky, who had been in command since April 2017.

George last commanded the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, Colorado.

