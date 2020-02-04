The U.S. military has deployed its first new nuclear weapon in decades, officials said Tuesday, with the Navy’s fielding of a new submarine-launched ballistic missile warhead seen as critical to countering any future Russian aggression.

Pentagon officials said the W76-2 low-yield, called for in the Trump administration’s 2018 Nuclear Posture Review, proves that the U.S. is maintaining its nuclear edge over all rivals.

“In the 2018 Nuclear Posture Review, the department identified the requirement to ‘modify a small number of submarine-launched ballistic missile warheads’ to address the conclusion that potential adversaries, like Russia, believe that employment of low-yield nuclear weapons will give them an advantage over the United States and its allies and partners,” Under Secretary of Defense John Rood said in a statement. “This supplemental capability strengthens deterrence and provides the United States a prompt, more survivable low-yield strategic weapon; supports our commitment to extended deterrence; and demonstrates to potential adversaries that there is no advantage to limited nuclear employment because the United States can credibly and decisively respond to any threat scenario.”

The initiative is seen as a critical piece of the U.S. strategy to defend against relatively small nuclear weapons, such as those possessed by Russia. The W76-2 warheads reportedly were first produced in February 2019.

