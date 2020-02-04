ANKENY, Iowa — The political circus here inched closer to a belated conclusion Tuesday after the Democratic Party rolled out a “majority” of initial caucus results showing former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg leading the delegate chase, followed by Sens. Bernard Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden was looking at a fourth-place finish, suggesting voters didn’t buy his argument that he is the safest bet to defeat President Trump.

Mr. Sanders, however, led the popular vote totals, followed by Mr. Buttigieg, Ms. Warren and Mr. Biden.

The first wave of results — 62% of the precincts from all 99 counties reporting — came a day after the Iowa caucuses were thrown into chaos when the app Democrats were relying failed in a spectacular fashion — leaving the race muddied as the 2020 contenders hopped planes for New Hampshire, where they will face off next week in the first-in-the-nation primary contest.

There are 41 delegates up for grabs in Iowa. The party’s presidential nominee needs 1,990 delegates to win on the first ballot at the Democratic National Convention.

On that count, Mr. Buttigieig received 26.9% of the state delegates, Mr. Sanders received 25.1%, Ms. Warren, 18.3% and Mr. Biden, 15.6%.

Mr. Sanders, however, received more votes overall, capturing 28,220 backers. Mr. Buttigieg had 27,030, Ms. Warren, 22,254, and Mr. Biden 14,176.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar was running fifth on both fronts.

