KEIZER, Ore. (AP) - Police say they are investigating after a man was found dead inside a crashed car in Keizer, Oregon.

KOIN reports police received reports of a crash in a parking lot about 8:30 p.m. Monday. Officers say they found a dead man inside a crashed car, but the death was suspicious and not consistent with the evidence at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, but detectives have determined the community is not at risk.

