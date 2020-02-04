Sen. Rand Paul revealed the name of the alleged whistleblower Tuesday on the chamber floor, prompting quick criticism from colleagues across the aisle.

“The Constitution does protect debate,” the Kentucky Republican said before discussing reports of the whistleblower.

Mr. Paul said the Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr. refused to read one of his questions during the impeachment trial, so he chose to repeat his question Tuesday.

“I simply named two people’s names,” Mr. Paul said.

“Are you aware that the House Intelligence Committee staffer Sean Misko had a close relationship with [alleged whistleblower’s name] while at the National Security Council together? Are you aware and how would you respond to reports that [they] may have worked together to plot impeaching the president before there were formal House impeachment proceedings?”

Mr. Paul said news reports have suggested the two men were overheard discussing impeaching Mr. Trump in January of 2017.

Sen. Richard Durbin, Illinois Democrat, tweeted that Mr. Paul’s action was “completely irresponsible.”

“After the Chief Justice refused to be complicit in the Senator’s disclosure of the alleged identity of the whistleblower, the Senator nevertheless disclosed the name,” Mr. Durbin tweeted. “This is not only a petty act of intimidation, it runs the risk of endangering a person of courage & resolve.”

Mr. Trump’s supporters charge that the whistleblower was part of a scheme to take down the president and that the complaint was coordinated by lead impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the intelligence committee, and his staff.

Mr. Schiff denies he had contact with the whistleblower, but it was later revealed that his staff met with the whistleblower before the complaint was filed.

The whistleblower is said to be a CIA analyst assigned to the White House who has ties to the Democratic Party and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden.

-SA Miller contributed to this report.

