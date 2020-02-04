President Trump reunited a soldier with his family in the middle of his State of the Union address Tuesday night.

During the president’s call to bring more U.S. soldiers home from wars overseas, Mr. Trump called attention to Amy Williams of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, whose soldier husband Sgt. First Class Townsend Williams was in Afghanistan on his fourth deployment to the Middle East. Her two children were with her in the gallery.

“War places a heavy burden on our nation’s extraordinary military families, especially spouses like Amy Williams … and her two children — 6-year-old Elliana and 3-year-old Rowan,” Mr. Trump said. “For the past seven months, she has done it all while her husband, Amy’s kids have not seen their father’s face in many months. Amy, your family’s sacrifice makes it possible for all of our families to live in safety and peace — we thank you.”

Then the president sprung his surprise.

“Amy there is one more thing,” Mr. Trump said. “I am thrilled to inform you that your husband is back from deployment. He is here with us tonight. And we couldn’t keep him waiting any longer.”

Sgt. Williams entered the chamber to roars and cheers, as his stunned wife and children hugged him.

