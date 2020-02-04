President Trump will tell Americans in his annual State of the Union address Tuesday night that he and his supporters have “rejected the downsizing of America’s destiny” through an agenda of reduced taxes, low regulations and fair trade.

“We are moving forward at a pace that was unimaginable just a short time ago, and we are never going back!” Mr. Trump will say, according to speech excerpts released by the White House.

In his prime-time speech on the eve of his acquittal in his Senate impeachment trial, Mr. Trump will focus on the strong economy under his leadership that is benefitting all workers and families.

“The vision I will lay out this evening demonstrates how we are building the world’s most prosperous and inclusive society – one where every citizen can join in America’s unparalleled success, and where every community can take part in America’s extraordinary rise,” Mr. Trump will say. “From the instant I took office, I moved rapidly to revive the U.S. economy —slashing a record number of job killing-regulations, enacting historic and record-setting tax cuts, and fighting for fair and reciprocal trade agreements.”

He will also celebrate U.S. leadership in energy production, saying, “Thanks to our bold regulatory reduction campaign, the United States has become the number one producer of oil and natural gas in the world, by far.”

On trade, the president will say that he followed through on promises that other presidents neglected.

“Many politicians came and went, pledging to change or replace NAFTA – only to do absolutely nothing,” he said of the North American Free Trade Agreement that he revised with Canada and Mexico. “But unlike so many who came before me, I keep my promises. Six days ago, I replaced NAFTA and signed the brand new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement into law.”

He will also highlight the “groundbreaking new agreement with China that will defend our workers, protect our intellectual property, bring billions of dollars into our treasury, and open vast new markets for products made and grown right here in the USA.”

