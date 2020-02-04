Sen. Susan Collins announced Tuesday she will vote to acquit President Trump in his impeachment trial, becoming the second moderate Republican standing behind the president and not to break with her party.

The Maine Republican, who is up for reelection this year, said the Senate must consider what effect removing a duly elected president would have on the nation.

Ms. Collins said the president’s July 25 phone call at the heart of the impeachment proceedings was “improper and demonstrated very poor judgment,” but she said there was conflicting evidence about the motives behind Mr. Trump’s request for a corruption probe of political rival and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden on the call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“It was wrong for him to ask a foreign country to investigate a political rival,” Ms. Collins said.

She said House Democrats did not meet their burden to support the charge of abuse of power against the president. She also said the House failed to compel testimony and document production, suggesting the obstruction of Congress charge failed, too.

“The high bar for removal from office is perhaps even higher when the impeachment is for a difficult to define non-criminal act,” Ms. Collins said.

“I will vote to acquit,” she said.

Her comment comes after Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski, another moderate Republican senator, announced Monday she will vote to acquit Mr. Trump on both articles of impeachment this week.

The announcements dash the hopes of Democrats who had thought the moderate Republicans might join them in their uphill bid to oust the president before the 2020 election.

The Alaska senator scolded Mr. Trump for his behavior but also said the House bungled the case against him, and it became clear he couldn’t get a fair trial in the Senate. She said she wished the House would have pursued censure instead.

But she said with some voters already having cast ballots for Mr. Trump in the presidential primaries, it’s now in their hands.

“I cannot vote to convict,” Ms. Murkowski said. “The voters will pronounce a verdict in nine months and we must trust their judgment.”

Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, considered the most likely Democrat to side with Mr. Trump, said Monday he still has not decided how he will vote Wednesday afternoon. But he also said he wished Congress would have tried to censure the president, saying his dealings with Ukraine were not “perfect,” as Mr. Trump has insisted.

Mr. Trump was impeached on a party-line vote by House Democrats on Dec. 18, charging him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, stemming from a July phone call with the Ukrainian president where Mr. Trump requested a probe of Mr. Biden while withholding financial aid to Ukraine.

The Senate is expected to vote Wednesday to acquit Mr. Trump of the charges.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.