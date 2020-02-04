TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Tempe say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a homicide case last year.

They say 28-year-old Enrique Gerardo Munoz was taken into custody last Sunday on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Police say Munoz to shooting 35-year-old Edwin Rozo after the two got into a fight in a Tempe neighborhood last July 29.

Witnesses told police they heard a gunshot, a truck speeding away and a man yelling for help.

When police arrived on the scene, they found Rozo with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police say surveillance video, interviews and a digital forensics examination of cellphone data led investigators to Munoz as a suspect.

Investigators also say Munoz allegedly tried to sell the gun linked to Rozo’s death just hours after the shooting.

Munoz is jailed on $500,000 bond. His next scheduled court appearance is a preliminary hearing on Feb. 12.

It was unclear Tuesday if Munoz has a lawyer yet for his case.

