A major pollster has timely news for the White House.

“President Trump’s job approval rating has risen to 49%, his highest in Gallup polling since he took office in 2017,” wrote Jeffrey M. Jones, a Gallup analyst who noted that the president gets positive reviews from 94% of Republicans.

In the impeachment arena, the poll found that 52% of Americans now favor acquitting Mr. Trump.

Mr. Jones cited such influences as the positive developments in foreign trade, public approval of the recent attack on Iran attacks and the burgeoning economy.

“Americans’ confidence in the economy is higher than at any point in the past two decades. Similarly, national satisfaction is the highest in nearly 15 years,” Mr. Jones said.

“Sixty-three percent of Americans now approve of the way Trump is handling the economy, up six points from the prior reading in November,” the analyst wrote. “It is the highest economic approval rating not only for Trump, but for any president since George W. Bush enjoyed stratospheric job approval ratings in the first few months after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.”

The Republican Party image is also improving, the survey found.

“As Trump’s job approval rating has improved, so has the image of the Republican Party,” Mr. Jones said. “Now, 51% of Americans view the Republican Party favorably, up from 43% in September. It is the first time GOP favorability has exceeded 50% since 2005.

“Meanwhile, 45% of Americans have a positive opinion of the Democratic Party, a slight dip from 48% in September,” he wrote.

