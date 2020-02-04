President Trump told network anchors Tuesday that he thinks Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will run against Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and “kick his ass” in the 2022 Democratic primary in New York.

“I think she is going to kick his ass,” Mr. Trump predicted at a White House lunch that was otherwise off-the-record. The comment was reported by Fox News anchor Bret Baier.

Mr. Schumer is up for reelection two years from now. Ms. Ocasio-Cortez is a freshman lawmaker who unseated veteran Rep. Joe Crowley, a former member of the House Democratic leadership team, in the party primary.

The president holds the luncheon annually with network anchors to preview his State of the Union address. The White House didn’t invite a representative from CNN this year.

The president also told the network anchors that his State of the Union address, coming on the eve of his acquittal in his Senate impeachment trial, will be “extraordinarily low-key.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.