OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) - Police in Oshkosh are investigating the death of a person found in a burned storage unit.

Authorities say firefighters responded to the burning storage units about 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The body was discovered in one of the units and police are working to make identification.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

