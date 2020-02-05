D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Wednesday that the District reached an agreement with plaintiffs of a class action lawsuit that, if approved by D.C. Superior Court, will end court oversight of the city’s Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services (DYRS).

“The settlement agreement is a tremendous victory for our local autonomy and demonstrates the progress we have made to improve and strengthen the District’s juvenile justice system,” Ms. Bowser said in a press release. “I am confident that DYRS, under the leadership of Director Lacey, will continue to lead the way in engaging vulnerable District youth with evidence-based practices.”

The 35-year-old class-action suit, Jerry M. v. District of Columbia, alleged that the confinement conditions of the youth in the District’s juvenile detention facilities were unconstitutional, specifically at Oak Hill Youth Center in Laurel, Maryland.

Since the filing of the lawsuit, the District has worked to improve its juvenile justice system by making DYRS a cabinet position, closing Oak Hill and opening modern facilities, according to the press release.

The mayor agreed to establish the Office of Independent Juvenile Justice Facilities Oversight as a part of the settlement.

“This settlement demonstrates how far the District has come in serving court-involved youth. Led by our vision, hope, resiliency and empowerment of youth and families, and grounded in the core principles of restorative justice, DYRS will continue provide the highest quality of services to the youth in our care,” said DYRS Director Clinton Lacey in the release.

