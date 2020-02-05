The Senate voted Wednesday to acquit President Trump of House Democrats’ abuse of power charge, wrapping up a nearly three-week trial in the upper chamber.

The 52 to 48 vote cleared Mr. Trump of the first article of impeachment. Only one Republican, Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, broke with his party and voted to convict the president.

House Democrats voted by party line to impeach Mr. Trump on Dec. 18 on two articles.

The first accused him of abuse of power stemming from a July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which Mr. Trump requested a corruption probe of political rival and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and Democrats’ activities in 2016, while withholding financial aid to Ukraine.

A second article accused the president of obstruction of Congress for claiming immunity from the House’s probe and blocking witnesses and documents Democrats sought.

No Republicans voted for the articles in the House, marking the first time the impeachment of a president happened on a purely partisan basis. A few House Democrats actually broke with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, voting against impeachment.

• S.A. Miller contributed to this story.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.