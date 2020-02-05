President Trump likes the hashtag “PelosiTantrum.”

Mr. Trump retweeted posts with that hashtag about 20 times early Wednesday morning, less than 12 hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unceremoniously ripped up a paper copy of Mr. Trump’s State of the Union address on camera at the end of his speech at the Capitol.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley said she was “Disappointed to see @SpeakerPelosi rip up the speech that mentioned lives we’ve lost and heroes we celebrated at the SOTU.”

“No matter how you feel or what you disagree with, remember others are watching. This was unbecoming of someone at her level in office,” Ms. Haley said.

One of the posts retweeted by the president called Mrs. Pelosi “just a bitter drama queen pitching a little hissy fit.”

The president called his speech “a great and triumphant evening for our Country.”

“Thank you for all of the nice remarks and wonderful reviews of my State of the Union Speech. It was my great honor to have done it!” he tweeted.

Vice President Mike Pence, who sat next to Mrs. Pelosi on the speaker’s rostrum during the speech, said her shredding of the paper was “a new low.”

“It really dishonored the moment and was beneath the dignity of a joint session,” Mr. Pence said on Fox News.

He also said the speaker “seemed to be muttering along about things they were doing that she didn’t think they were getting credit for.”

