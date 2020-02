Donald Trump Jr. called on Senate Republicans to expel Sen. Mitt Romney on Wednesday, moments after the Utah Republican broke with his party and announced he’d vote to convict President Trump in his impeachment trial.

The president’s eldest son tweeted:

He also said Mr. Romney should have learned during his presidential bid in 2012 not to turn on fellow Republicans, “but he’s too desperate for affirmation from those who will never actually respect him.”

