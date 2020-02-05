The ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday blasted Chairman Jerrod Nadler, New York Democrat for refusing to call Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz to testify about his damning report.

Rep. Doug Collins, Georgia Republican, made the comments in his opening statement ahead of congressional testimony from FBI Director Christopher Wray.

“We like to talk about the inspector general’s report, but my chairman could have actually called the inspector general to sit where you are, Mr. Wray, but he chose not to,” Mr. Collins said. “We would rather talk about his report.”

In December, Mr. Horowitz released a heavily critical report condemning the FBI’s actions to obtain a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance warrant of former Trump campaign figure Carter Page. Mr. Horowitz concluded the FBI omitted key evidence to secure the warrant along with other missteps.

Republicans have repeatedly pressed Mr. Nadler to hold a hearing with Mr. Horowitz, who has already appeared before two panels in the GOP-controlled Senate.

“We have not had the Horowitz report here. We have not had other things here because the majority chose not to,” Mr. Collins said.

Mr. Nadler responded by saying the Judiciary Committee has taken steps to have hearings on FBI oversight.

The committee had subpoenaed Attorney General William Barr last year to discuss ex-special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election. But Mr. Barr refused to appear objecting to the committee’s demand staff attorneys ask questions.

