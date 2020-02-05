Alabama Sen. Doug Jones, a Democrat in a deep-red state up for reelection, announced Wednesday he will vote to convict President Trump on both articles of impeachment.

“I have reluctantly concluded that the evidence is sufficient to convict the President for both abuse of power and obstruction of Congress,” Mr. Jones said in a press release.

House Democrats voted to impeach Mr. Trump on Dec. 18 on the two articles.

The first accuses him of abuse of power stemming from a July phone call with the Ukrainian president where Mr. Trump requested a corruption probe into a political rival, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, and Democrats’ activities in 2016, while withholding financial aid to Ukraine.

A second article accuses the president of obstruction of Congress for claiming immunity from the House’s probe and blocking witnesses and documents Democrats sought.

No Republicans voted for the articles in the House, marking the first time the impeachment of a president happened on a purely partisan basis.

Mr. Jones reasoned the president’s actions put his personal interest over that of the nation and said Mr. Trump also obstructed Congress from doing its investigation.

The senator was one of a few moderate Democrats from Trump-won states that Republicans had thought may break party ties and vote to acquit the president.

Sen. Joe Manchin, West Virginia Democrat, is another moderate senator who some think may side with Mr. Trump and has been known to break with his party before in voting for Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Mr. Manchin said earlier this week he was still undecided about how he will vote Wednesday afternoon.

The president is all but likely to be acquitted on both charges, with it surely impossible for 67 senators to vote to convict him. The Democratic caucus only holds 47 seats, and the Republicans hold 53.

All Republicans, except for potentially one — Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah — are expected to vote to acquit Mr. Trump.

Mr. Romney said he will announce his vote this afternoon around 2 p.m. EST, two hours ahead of the Senate’s 4 p.m. vote.

