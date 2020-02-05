Recent editorials from Tennessee newspapers:

___

Feb. 4

The Johnson City Press on developmentally disabled caregivers receiving adequate pay:

A society that does not properly care for its most vulnerable citizens is no society at all.

It’s no wonder that Dawn of Hope Development Center, Johnson City’s nonprofit organization serving adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has trouble keeping direct support professionals. These highly trained folks provide essential, personally challenging services, yet they are compensated at non-skilled levels.

As Senior Reporter Robert Houk reported in Sunday’s edition, the job pays just $10 per hour. That’s amid a competitive job market in which lesser-trained employees with fewer responsibilities usually pull down $14 per hour or more. Thus, Dawn of Hope has a whopping turnover rate of 45% for new hires. The local agency is operating with 140 direct support professionals, but needs another 35 to keep up with the demand of its clients.

Their duties often include feeding, bathing and dispensing life-sustaining medication to the people they serve.

We cannot expect people to do such demanding work for so little.

Tennessee Community Organizations - an umbrella association representing Dawn of Hope and dozens of other agencies providing support and care to more than 10,000 Tennesseans - is requesting the state increase that pay. Steve Cox, Dawn of Hope’s chief executive officer, says the job should pay at least $15 per hour to attract and keep people in the positions.

Cox used the word “passion” to describe what it takes to be a direct service professional. We agree. Anyone with a special needs family member can attest to the emotional and sometimes physical toll involved.

Even at $15 per hour, those who take on the job would do so not for the money but out of dedication to people in need.

The Tennessee General Assembly should do the right thing by its citizens with intellectual and developmental disabilities by providing them with qualified, dedicated and experienced caregivers who will stay in the job.

Passion won’t put food on the table, pay the rent or send the kids to college.

Online: https://www.johnsoncitypress.com/

___

Feb. 3

The Crossville-Chronicle on seasonal illnesses:

Many in our community are sick with a variety of seasonal illnesses. From the dreaded flu to respiratory illness to stomach bugs, any number of viruses and bacteria are at work.

Schools are struggling to help stop the spread of flu and colds. Teachers are making sure kids are washing their hands, and school staff are wiping down surfaces where germs might be living.

Monday, Cumberland County schools had 90.5% of students in attendance - 7,238 students. The Phoenix School had the greater percentage of students out - 22% with 19 absent. At the elementary school level, Brown Elementary had 93% present and 40 students absent; Crab Orchard had 94% present and 27 students absent; Homestead Elementary reported 92% present with 60 students absent; North Cumberland reported 90% attendance and 61 students absent; Pleasant Hill reported 90% present with 62 students absent; and South Cumberland Elementary reported 95% attendance with 31 students absent.

Elementary schools falling below 90% attendance were Martin Elementary with 89% attendance and 80 students absent; Pine View with 88% attendance and 19 students absent; and Stone Elementary at 88% with 84 students absent.

Both high schools reported 89% attendance with Cumberland County High School reporting 103 students absent and 98 students absent from Stone Memorial High School.

Over the weekend, many on social media said children were being sent to school sick for any number of reasons, including parents who said they worried about being reported to truancy court and others saying they didn’t have childcare options.

Sick kids at school aren’t giving themselves the best chance to get better. They are also spreading the virus to other students, teachers and staff.

We understand parents worry about trouble from keeping kids out of school. And we know some parents worry about missing work while they stay home with a sick child.

Cumberland County Schools policy 6.200 includes illness under reasons for an excused absence. Parents, you should provide a written note when your child returns to school stating the reason for their absence. School procedures allow five parent notes per semester, but if you have concerns, talk with your principal.

Each business makes their own rules for employee absences, and that can sometimes result in difficult choices for parents. We urge parents to plan ahead for the inevitable days when your child may be sick. We urge businesses to implement policies that recognize parents may sometimes need to stay home with their children.

The best way to prevent the flu is to get the flu vaccine. Even if the vaccine is for another flu strain, it can help the immune system fight off the flu and make the illness shorter and less severe.

Once symptoms develop, however, people need to stay home and avoid contact with others. That includes not going to school, to work, to the store, to church or other areas that bring together crowds of people.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends keeping kids - and yourself - home until you have been fever free for 24 hours without the use of medication. Antiviral medication can help reduce the severity of the flu if taken in the first two days. Rest and fluids often are just what the doctor ordered, though some patients may experience complications and require more care.

Other seasonal bugs include stomach ailments. If you’ve had bouts of vomiting and/or diarrhea, you need to stay home until you’re symptom free for 24 hours.

Knox County Schools recommends keeping kids home if they have a fever higher than 100.5, if they are throwing up or have diarrhea, or if eyes are pink and crusty.

School officials are monitoring attendance across the county. But whether schools are called off for a few days or not, keeping kids home when they’re sick gives everyone the best chance for feeling better.

Online: https://www.crossville-chronicle.com/

___

Jan. 30

The Kingsport TimesNews on Second Amendment sanctuary cities:

It’s inviting for politicians to rally around the Constitution as with Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions. After all, even if it’s bad public policy and even when the resolutions are worth little more than the paper on which they are written (or less), it’s doggone sure good for votes.

Over the past several months, hundreds of municipalities in dozens of states have passed resolutions opposing the enforcement of certain gun laws passed by state or federal governments. In some counties, sheriffs say they won’t enforce specific gun safety laws and firearm confiscation statutes. In others, elected officials with puffed chests spout and snort about opposing laws they are sworn to uphold.

But despite the fear of being painted as opposing our right to bear arms, some voices of reason are emerging even as most politicians are in a dead run to catch up to and jump on board this out-of-control bandwagon.

Appalachia joined two other Wise County towns recently with its version, but with one dissenting vote. Town Council member Bob Hartley broke ranks in the 4-1 vote, saying that he supported some of the measures being considered by state lawmakers including expanded background checks for gun sales. “I think the laws have to be changed,” Hartley said. “I’m a gun owner myself, but if you’ve seen what a bullet can do to an animal or a child, they don’t get up and walk away like in the movies.”

Hartley said existing Virginia limits on background checks “protect the criminals” in cases such as sales at gun shows or sales between individuals.

Hawkins County Commissioner Mike Herrell sponsors its sanctuary resolution and says that “defending the Second Amendment rights is my main goal. I’m a firm believer in the Constitution and I think we ought to stand up for the Constitution. I understand if you go out here and do something wrong, you should have your guns taken. But you’ve got a lot of citizens who’ve just got guns for a hobby, hunting or whatever, and I don’t think anybody ought to be losing their gun. It’s our Second Amendment right to bear arms.”

Last we checked, no one with even an ounce of constitutional sense is proposing that guns be confiscated outright. And as Commissioner John Metz points out, the resolution “doesn’t do anything. This means nothing because there’s no threat of (a law undermining Second Amendment rights) being passed and it’s not even under consideration. It’s a do-nothing resolution; (red flag laws) aren’t even being considered here.”

Indeed, these sanctuary cities/counties resolutions have zero teeth. In fact, it could be argued that in a court of law there may be instances where such resolutions might be a significant liability for a city or county. After all, these resolutions essentially declare that law enforcement in that county will selectively enforce the law. We can imagine fairly simple arguments where failure to enforce a law that might cause harm or death could put a city or county in a costly liability bind.

So we ask these elected officials: Is your chest-thumping pandering worth risking the financial future of the city or county you represent? Or is it better to endorse enforcement of the law?

P.S. If you endorse enforcement of the law, you can still 100% endorse - as you should - our Second Amendment rights as prescribed. Don’t be bullied into believing otherwise.

Online: https://www.timesnews.net/

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.