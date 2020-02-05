MILWAUKEE (AP) - State records show the police officer whose fatal shooting of a man sparked rioting in Milwaukee’s Sherman Park neighborhood in 2016 has been released from a state prison.

Dominique Heaggan-Brown was cleared in the death of Sylville Smith. But he was convicted in a separate case of felony sex crimes and sentenced to three years in prison.

Prosecutors portrayed Heaggan-Brown as a sexual predator who assaulted men after drinking with them and paid other men for sex. State online records say Heaggan-Brown was released from the Dodge Correctional Institution Center on extended supervision Tuesday. The state’s sex offender registry listed Heaggan-Brown as added to the registry the same day.

Smith’s death led to two days of rioting during which several businesses were set on fire.

The state Department of Justice didn’t return phone messages. Heaggan-Brown’s attorney, Jonathan Smith, said he had known Heaggan-Brown’s release was “forthcoming,” but had no other comment.

