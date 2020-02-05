FBI Director Christopher Wray and Rep. Jim Jordan sparred Wednesday over his response to a heavily critical report by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

During testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, Mr. Wray said the bureau’s actions to obtain a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant against former Trump campaign figure Carter Page were “unacceptable” and “cannot be repeated.”

But Mr. Jordan, Ohio Republican, blasted the FBI director saying his written response to Mr. Horowitz’s report downplayed the gravity of the inspector general’s criticisms.

In a fiery two-minute speech, Mr. Jordan lambasted Mr. Wray for calling the report “constructive criticism.”

“Constructive criticism is when your grade school teacher says you should have studied more for the spelling test,” Mr. Jordan shouted before reading some of the report’s most damning findings.

At the end of the Republican’s remarks, Mr. Wray stared at him silently for a few seconds before asking, “I’m sorry, is there a question?”

“There is,” Mr. Jordan responded.

“What’s the question?” Mr. Wray asked with a smirk.

“I’m concerned you’re not taking this seriously enough,” Mr. Jordan fired back. “Are you taking it serious enough, Director Wray?”

The two interrupted each other before Mr. Wray repeated the changes he implemented to reform the FBI“s FISA procedures.

