The firing of the number two official at the Department of Veterans Affairs earlier this week had nothing to do with the sexual assault of a House of Representatives staffer at a VA hospital in Washington, D.C., Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie said Wednesday.

“It was a simple business decision,” Mr. Wilkie said to reporters at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. “There are some people in an organization who just don’t gel with the rest of the team.”

Mr. Wilkie denied the termination of Deputy VA Secretary James Byrne was based on a disagreement with how the VA was handling the case of Andrea Goldstein, an intelligence officer in the U.S. Navy Reserves and a congressional staffer with the Women Veterans Task Force. Ms. Goldstein was attacked in September in the atrium of the District of Columbia’s veterans hospital.

Mr. Wilkie said he and his now-former deputy saw eye-to-eye on it from Day One.

“This (firing) just happened to occur when the story (of the assault) re-emerged again,” he said.

