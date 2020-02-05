The two leaders of Milwaukee’s host committee for the 2020 Democratic National Convention have been ousted over allegations of a “toxic” workplace, five months before the party’s presidential nominating bash.

The board for the Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee terminated President Liz Gilbert and her chief of staff, Adam Alonso. The Journal-Sentinel reported Tuesday that a group of senior female staffers complained in an unsigned letter about being “bullied and intimidated” by Mr. Alonso and that Ms. Gilbert did nothing to stop it.

“Every employee has a right to feel respected in their workplace,” the board said in a statement. “Based on the information we have learned to date, we believe the work environment did not meet the ideals and expectations of the Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee Board of Directors. Accordingly, Liz Gilbert and Adam Alonso are no longer employed by the organization, effective immediately.”

It’s more unflattering news for the Democratic Party in the same week that the Democrats’ Iowa Caucuses drew widespread criticism for delayed results and technical glitches in its reporting system.

In Milwaukee, the board of directors said an investigation into the workplace allegations will follow, but gave no time frame for its completion. The Democratic National Convention is scheduled for July 13-16.

“The work of the Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee is critically important — but that work cannot be accomplished unless members of the staff can work collaboratively,” the board’s statement said. “The Board is committed to an inclusive and supportive environment at the Host Committee, and will work to ensure that all employees live up to these ideals.”

The host committee is responsible for raising $70 million to stage the convention at the Fiserv Forum and for recruiting about 15,000 volunteers, the Sentinel-Journal reported.

Joe Solmonese, chief executive of the Democratic National Convention Committee, praised the unidentified women who came forward and the board for taking action.

“I am grateful to the host committee’s Board of Directors for acting promptly to address this issue,” Mr. Solmonese said in a statement. “Employees who take a stand and call for respect, fairness and safety in the workplace have our full support, and I am proud of the host committee employees who came forward.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.