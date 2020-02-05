A major pollster reported this week that President Trump is currently enjoying the highest favorability ratings of his presidency. Now that same pollster has good news for the citizenry as well.

Americans’ views on their personal financial situations have been climbing since 2018 and are now at or near record highs in Gallup’s trends. Nearly 6 in 10 Americans (59%) say they are better off financially now than they were a year ago, up from 50% last year,” reports RJ Reinhart, a Gallup analyst.

“The current 59% of Americans who say they are better off financially than they were a year ago is essentially tied for the all-time high of 58% in January 1999. That was recorded during the dot-com boom,” he says.

If you’re curious, the lowest reading of this sentiment was in May 2009, when just 23% of Americans felt they were better off, this according to Gallup’s historic data dating to 1991.

But here comes the findings which suggest that these cozy good feelings might be here to stay.

“In addition to U.S. adults’ highly positive report on their current financial situation, Americans are also expressing peak optimism about their future personal financial situation. About three in four U.S. adults (74%) predict they will be better off financially a year from now, the highest in Gallup’s trend since 1977,” Mr. Reinhart says.

See some more uplifting numbers in the Poll du Jour at column’s end. And just a preview: 71% of those ages 18-34 and 58% of those with a high school diploma or less agree that they are now better off.

IMPEACHMENT: THE BIG FINALE

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, like many of her GOP peers, had a thing or two to say about the end of the endless impeachment process, deeming it a “dark moment in our nation’s history, that wasted millions of taxpayer dollars” — and a failure.

“Once again, Democrats have failed in their quest to erase the votes of 63 million Americans and destroy a duly elected president. The American people won today, but they will not forget the division that Democrats brought upon our country,” she says, predicting this annoyance will help reelect President Trump nine months from now.

The committee itself released a stupefying array of telling numbers for the voting public to consider as the impeachment fades from memory. Here are just a few:

“The impeachment investigation was exhaustive, lasting over 178 days with 146 hours spent debating and investigating impeachment in Congress,” the organization said, noting that the investigation produced 28,000 pages of evidence and inspired The Washington Post, The New York Times, CNN and MSNBC to produce 16,224 impeachment stories in the last five months.

How much did it all cost? The final tally has yet to surface, though some researchers have already taken a stab at it. House Democrats have been spending over $1 million of taxpayers’ money a month pursuing impeachment according to some meticulous research by The Heritage Foundation released in January.

The conservative organization says this is considered a low estimate as it only counts the cost of lawyers and staff time spent readying for hearings — but not overtime for U.S. Capitol Police, travel costs fro witnesses, executive branch expenses and other esoteric things.

WHO’S REALLY BEHIND THE MILLIONS

Not overlooked: President Trump’s campaign recently revealed that the Republican National Committee raised $155.2 million in the final quarter of 2019. The 2019 haul in total leaves the GOP forces with $463.5 million.

Such a figure could send Trump critics snarling out of their easy chairs with complaints about “big money” and affluent donors. Then there’s this addendum to consider: “In the 4th quarter, the President’s campaign, — Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. — received 1,493,455 individual donations, of which 98.78 percent were $200 or less, with an average donation of $40.87,” the campaign noted — a pattern which was, incidentally, repeated throughout 2019.

THE PELOSI PRESS

Political fireworks often have a short shelf life because there are always more waiting to emerge. Without further ado, let us examine a few headlines following the State of the Union speech, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s role in what became a melodrama, at least for 24 hours. Her actions and the reactions that followed brought out mixed reviews in the press.

“Gingrich calls on Pelosi to be censured: ‘Disgusted’ by ‘viciously partisan action’” (The Hill); “Pence flays Pelosi for ripping up Trump’s speech” (Politico); “Squad praises Pelosi for tearing up Trump’s SOTU speech” (Fox News); “Trump goes on Twitter tear over Pelosi ripping up his speech” (Talking Points Memo); “Pelosi unleashes a ‘tear-able’ pun to explain why she ripped up Trump’s speech” (The Week); “Nancy Pelosi tears up Trump’s state of the union speech is possible 2020 tipping point” (NBC News); “Nancy Pelosi tearing up Trump’s speech is delicious to watch” (Chicago Tribune).

PLANNING AHEAD

The Republican Party is planning to expunge President Trump’s impeachment if they win back the House. There’s a likely, logical and very capable point man here.

“House Speaker Nancy Pelosi may have taunted that ‘impeachment will last forever,’ but GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, in line to be speaker if Republicans regain the majority in the November election, doesn’t agree,” writes Steven Nelson, who covers Capitol Hill for The New York Post.

“If McCarthy does indeed take the gavel from Pelosi in 2021, he will hold immense power to pass legislation — and a vote on expungement almost certainly would yield party-line support. McCarthy and other Republicans say that investigating how Democrats — led by Pelosi, Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff and Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler — pursued their impeachment of Trump could provide the factual basis to underpin an expungement effort,” Mr. Nelson.

Yes. Uh-huh. Stay tuned.

POLL DU JOUR

• 59% of Americans say they are better off financially than they were a year ago.

• 76% of Republicans, 58% of independents and 43% of Democrats agree.

• 68% of conservatives, 59% of moderates and 41% of liberals also agree.

• 74% of men, 54% of women, 62% of whites and 53% of “non-whites” agree.

• 71% of those age 18-34; 57% of those 35-54 and 54% of those over 55 agree.

• 62% of those with some college, 58% of college grads and 58% of a high school diploma or less also agree.

Source: A Gallup Social Series Poll of 1,014 U.S. adults conducted Jan. 2-15 and released Wednesday.

