Iowa still hasn’t gotten it right.

On Wednesday afternoon, the state Democratic Party said it would still have to amend the results of Monday night’s caucus.

“There will be a minor correction to the last batch of results and we will be pushing an update momentarily,’ the Iowa Democratic Party wrote on its official Twitter account.

With 75% of precincts reporting Wednesday afternoon, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, had a narrow lead over socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

Two days after the state held the traditional first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses, results were still uncertain, even before the new amendments, largely because of a botched computer app and new transparency rules imposed after the 2016 caucuses.

