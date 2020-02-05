Iowa still hasn’t gotten it right.

On Wednesday afternoon, the state Democratic Party said it would still have to amend the results of Monday night’s caucus.

“There will be a minor correction to the last batch of results and we will be pushing an update momentarily,” the Iowa Democratic Party wrote on its official Twitter account.

With 75% of precincts reporting Wednesday afternoon, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, had a narrow lead over socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

Two days after the state held the traditional first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses, results were still uncertain, even before the new amendments, largely because of a botched computer app and new transparency rules imposed after the 2016 caucuses.

The state party’s Twitter account later posted a link to what it described as “Corrected results and additional results.”

However, Iowa Democrats did not show specifically what amendments had been made.

Suspicion remained on social-media though, especially from backers of Mr. Sanders.

“Real heroic effort to hide the vote counts you got going on there, you,” replied one Twitter user to the update, while another asked rhetorically, “Hillary Clinton’s people are still secretly in control of the DNC and its apparatus, aren’t they?”

Other users pointed out apparent discrepancies still on the updated page, mostly involving the numbers in Black Hawk County.

