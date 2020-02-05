WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Prosecutors said a Wichita woman should be convicted of first-degree murder for decapitating her ex-boyfriend’s mother after demanding that the victim come over and pick up her son’s stuff.

As the trial for Rachael Hilyard, of Wichita, got underway Tuesday, defense attorney Quentin Pittman didn’t dispute that his client killed 63-year-old Micki Davis. He also told them he anticipated they would find her guilty of the “appropriate charge.” But he didn’t say what that charge might be during a brief opening statement, The Wichita Eagle reports.

Police found Davis‘ severed head in a sink in April 2017 after her grandson called 911. As the trial got underway, jurors listened to the grandson’s 911 call and watched a video of him telling police officers how Davis asked him to run for help.

In a jail house interview not long after she was arrested, Hilyard told The Eagle that God was responsible for Davis’ death. She said in the interview that a local church had performed an exorcism to eradicate “evil spirits” at her house in the days before the killing. She has received treatment at the state psychiatric hospital since her arrest.

