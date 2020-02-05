INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence’s wife returned Wednesday to the Indiana Statehouse where her husband used to serve as governor, filing paperwork to put President Donald Trump’s name on the state’s presidential primary ballot.

Karen Pence walked with Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and about 50 supporters to the secretary of state’s office for the formal filing, then touted Trump’s actions as president in urging his reelection this year.

Pence boasted in 7 minutes of remarks about national economic growth, the low unemployment rate and new foreign trade deals under Trump, saying “we are getting things done.”

“It’s been three years of action,” she said. “It has been three years of results. It has been three years of promises made and promises kept.”

Trump won’t be alone on the Republican primary ballot in May as former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld’s campaign also collected enough petition signatures for him to qualify and filed his candidacy on Tuesday, according to the Indiana secretary of state’s office.

Weld’s candidacy has gained little traction across the country, and Trump will almost certainly have his renomination secured by the time of Indiana’s primary. Trump easily won the 2016 Indiana primary and later selected Mike Pence as his running mate on his way to carrying the state in the general election by 19 percentage points over Hillary Clinton.

The Democratic primary ballot could be crowded as at least nine Democratic candidates have met Indiana’s requirement of at least 500 voter petition signatures from each of its nine congressional districts.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Bernie Sanders and businessman Tom Steyer had filed their candidacy by the end of Tuesday. Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, businessman Andrew Yang and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard can be added until Friday’s noon filing deadline.

