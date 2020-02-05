White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway said Wednesday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should be censured by the House for ripping up a copy of President Trump’s State of the Union address.

“America saw an incorrigible child ripping up the State of the Union,” Mrs. Conway told reporters.

She added that Mrs. Pelosi “looked like she was reading the Cheesecake Factory menu all night going through every single page.”

And she echoed comments by Vice President Mike Pence that Mrs. Pelosi appeared to be “muttering” to herself during the speech. She said Mrs. Pelosi was “at the end of her tether.”

“I think it shows you how petty and peevish and partisan the Democratic Party has become,” Mrs. Conway said, calling it another example of the speaker having a “temper tantrum.”

Mrs. Pelosi said Tuesday night that ripping up the president’s speech “was the courteous thing to do, considering the alternative.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.